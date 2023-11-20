Taylor Swift has finally found a boyfriend who is OK with the level of fame and scrutiny that comes along with dating her, Travis Kelce‘s mom, Donna ​Kelce has revealed in a new interview.

“I think the attention is just part of the whole thing,” Donna, 71, told Good Morning America in a Monday, November 20, interview.

She revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs star doesn’t find it a distraction from his NFL career. “He likes attention, so as long as he can handle it, I don’t have any problems with it,” Donna continued, adding of Taylor, 33, “She’s a very nice person.”

“Obviously [she] is a megastar, and I think Travis is embracing [the fame] as much as he can, so I think it’s OK,” the matriarch said of the couple’s relationship.

The interview came on the same day Travis, 34, opened up in a wide-ranging profile with ​The Wall Street Journal where he dished on many aspects of his romance with Taylor.

While the future NFL Hall of Famer initially revealed that he tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at her July Eras tour stop in Kansas City, Travis said someone inside Taylor’s circle made her aware of his interest.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid,” he shared.

After Taylor reached out to Travis via a text, Travis recalled, “[The Cupid] told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get [Taylor] to reach out.”

The Ohio native also spilled that he and the 12-time Grammy winner met ahead of her appearance alongside Donna at a September 24 Chiefs home game.

“When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there,” he said.

Since then, Taylor has cheered on Travis at four of his home games, while he traveled to Argentina to watch the superstar in action as she began the South American leg of her Eras tour.

It was there that the world saw exactly how intense their relationship had grown over two months. Taylor changed a lyric in “Karma” to sing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” to which Travis put his hands to his face in stunned amazement. He was so thrilled he missed the musician’s father, Scott Swift, trying to give him a celebratory ​high five.

After the November 11 concert wrapped up, Taylor was seen leaving the stage and running straight into Travis’ awaiting arms, as he gazed at her adoringly. The pair shared a romantic kiss before heading off into a tent leading backstage.