Paris Hilton is ~sliving~ as a mom of two, but she’s still learning — and that’s OK! After sparking concerns from fans about her kids’ car seats in a recent TikTok video, the socialite quickly made adjustments and uploaded a new video to showcase the changes she made and thank her followers for their parenting advice.

Paris, 43, took to the social media platform on Tuesday, May 12, to share an updated look inside her new van, featuring son Phoenix, 16 months, and daughter London, 6 months, safely strapped into their car seats.

“The Cutesie Crew is ready to go,” she said in the clip. “We are all strapped in. We Are in the Sliving Mom Van. … Thanks guys!”

In the caption, The Simple Life star added, “Thanks for the mom advice, I’m new to this. “The #CutesieCrew is now ready for take off in the #SlivingMom van.”

Many fans in the comments praised Paris for her swift action and the way she responded to the concerns. “I love that you showed you were vulnerable and not perfect and took the advice,” one user wrote,” to which the reality TV star replied, “No one is perfect. Love you.”

In another response to a fan, Paris clarified that she wasn’t “taking offense” to fans trying to help at all. “I am a new mom and just learning as a go,” she added. “So I appreciate advice when it is kind. I’m just trying to be the best mom I can be.”

Some fans had additional car seat advice for Paris in the comments, but she has not yet responded.

Courtesy of Paris Hilton/Instagram

The updated video came one day after Paris shared a clip of her babies in the van before they headed off to a Mother’s Day brunch. However, many fans in the comments noticed that the car seats were facing the wrong way and were not strapped correctly. The video has since been deleted.

Paris and husband Carter Reum, whom she married in November 2021, welcomed Phoenix via surrogate in January 2023, followed by London in November 2023.

While Paris took kindly to her fans’ advice regarding the car seats, she has proven in the past that she isn’t afraid to stand up against blatant bullying. In October 2023, the This Is Paris star responded to haters who were criticizing the size of Phoenix’s head.

“There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy,” she wrote in a TikTok comment. “And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories at the time, Paris added, “Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else’s for that matter, is unacceptable. It’s hard to fathom that there are people who would target such innocence.”