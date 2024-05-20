Jessica Biel has a new look after the 7th Heaven actress cut her long, golden brown hair into a bob. The A-lister shared a video via Instagram of her transformation on Sunday, May 19, and fans are chatting about her ​spring look.

“Brought back the f–k ass Bob,” Jessica, 42, captioned the post.

Justin Timberlake caught wind of his wife’s new do amid his Forget Tomorrow world tour and left heart eye and fire emojis in the comment section of the post.

Meanwhile, fans also reacted to the drastic hairstyle change with differing views.

“Honey! You could have a buzz cut and you’d still be beautiful!” one of Jessica’s online followers wrote. A second person commented, “Everyone is getting a bob this summer. I feel like it’s gonna be a winter filled with extensions.”

Courtesy of Jessica Biel/Instagram

Before saying goodbye to her hair, Jessica’s wild locks were in full effect at the Met Gala on May 6. The Candy star donned a breathtaking floral Tamara Ralph-designed gown that featured 3-D floral embellishment. Staying on the theme of “The Garden of Time,” Jessica completed the ensemble with a matching shawl.

Before making her entrance up the Met steps, Jessica soaked in 20 pounds of Epsom salt for some serious Met Gala beauty prep.

“I know some people like the party before Met Ball and party all weekend and all the things. And I have total respect for that,” she said via TikTok, while in a bathrobe before heading into her hot water soak. “This is what I do to get ready for the Met Ball.”

Jessica attended the biggest night in fashion solo, while Justin, 43, rocked the stage in his sold-out show in San Jose. That being said, a source previously exclusively told Life & Style that the distance would “be hard” for Jessica while her husband is on tour.

“Jessica and the boys [sons Silas, 8, and Phinneas, 3,] will visit Justin as much as they can, though,” the source revealed in a story published in March.

Fast forward two months and a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style that Jessica and Justin’s marriage was stronger than ever.

“Jessica trusts him again and feels solid in their relationship. People can be skeptical, but Jessica’s confident he’s learned from his mistakes,” the insider said in reference to the ‘NSync frontman’s past cheating scandals, including his 2019 PDA-filled outing with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. “It hasn’t always been easy, but they’re happy now.”