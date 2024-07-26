What Is Snoop Dogg Doing at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg is going to be rollin’ down the street, alright. However, he won’t be sipping on any gin and juice. Instead, the legendary rapper was chosen to have a role in the 2024 Olympic Games. What is Snoop going to be doing at the 2024 Olympics?

What Is Snoop Dogg Doing at the 2024 Olympics?

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” artist was chosen to be one of the final torchbearer at the Olympic Games in Paris. Snoop will carry the torch through the Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis, and the town’s mayor, Mathieu Hanotin, announced the news via X.

“Saint-Denis, final stop before the Eiffel Tower!” Hanotin wrote on July 23, 2024. “An international casting @SnoopDogg for the final journey of the Olympic flame. With a concert by @Slimaneoff as the highlight of this day, live on @FranceTV from the square in front of the Basilica.”

Snoop Dog Recalled When Muhammad Ali Was a Torchbearer in 1996

When Snoop learned he had been asked to do the honors, he recalled the moment when Muhammad Ali surprised fans by lighting the cauldron at the 1996 Olympic Games. The iconic boxer was suffering from Parkinson’s Disease at the time.

“It was emotional for all of us to see the champ holding that torch and walking up there,” Snoop said during a call with sportscaster Mike Tirico on July 24, 2024. “This is my own version of it. I don’t want to get too emotional, but I know that this is special.”

Stephane De Sakutin / Getty Images

The “Young, Wild and Free” artist continued, “This says a lot about America as far as where we’re at in this world. At the same time, it says a lot about France as far as connecting the dots and allowing me to do this. I look at this as a prestigious honor and something I truly respect. I would have never dreamed of nothing like this. I’m going to be on my best behavior. I’m going to be on my best athleticism. I’ll be able to breathe slow, to walk fast and hold the torch with a smile on my face, because I realize how prestigious this event is.”

Who Is Joining Snoop Dogg as Torchbearers at the 2024 Olympics?

The journey for the Paris Olympics torch began in April 2024 and the flame will have traveled almost 7,500 miles by the time it reaches its final destination. The final count for torchbearers in 2024 will end up at around 11,000 people having a hand in the torch relay. French citizens, athletes and celebrities all have a hand in the 2024 journey. However, along with Snoop, Salma Hayek joined the ranks of stars who have participated in the event when she carried the torch on July 23, 2024.

The torchbearer who officially lights the Olympic cauldron is kept a secret until the night of the event. In 2024, the cauldron will be lit at the Jardins du Trocadéro Stadium, just over the Seine opposite the Eiffel Tower. Once the flame lights up, the Games have officially begun.