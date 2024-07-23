Let the Games Begin! Inside the 2024 Olympic Village in Photos Shared by the Athletes

Sports fans are getting a look inside the 2024 Paris Olympic Village, which is playing home to the games’ athletes.

The Olympic Village cost $1.85 billion to build and will house 15,000 Olympians and 9,000 Paralympians for the duration of the event. 40,000 meals every day will be prepped for the athletes in a dining hall featuring different food stations catering to various styles of cuisine from around the world.

Athletes have already been showing off pictures of the controversial cardboard beds, which feature just a mattress on top. More photos from the village have highlighted some of the more enviable amenities.