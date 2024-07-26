Christina Hall broke her silence one week after she and estranged husband Josh Hall filed for divorce.

“Over here waiting for the typical hired PR speech of ‘how I was blindsided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch’ … Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be,” Christina, 41, wrote in a statement via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 25.

After noting that she has “worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children,” she said that “anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed.”

“An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise,’” Christina continued.

The Christina on the Coast star then pointed out that “divorces do not happen overnight” and “there is always a breaking point,” concluding that her split from Josh, 44, is “personal.”

She continued to reflect on their split on Friday, July 26, by calling out reports that she “blindsided” Josh with their split in a following Instagram Stories post. “I didn’t block him – and I didn’t see any missed calls or texts the next day. Which happened to be my birthday,” Christina said. “Something’s not adding up here. But I’m down to keep playing ‘Christina Vs. the Victim’ as I love this game.”

Both Christina and Josh filed for divorce on July 16 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Christina listed July 7 as their date of separation, while Josh claimed that July 8 was their separation date in his own filing.

Josh broke his silence on Wednesday, July 24, by sharing a photo of himself walking through the woods via his Instagram Stories. He posed with his back turned to the camera and he wore a gray T-shirt and black baseball cap. Josh didn’t add text to the post, but included a prayer hands emoji in the bottom.

One day later, Christina seemingly mocked her ex when she posted a close-up photo of herself smiling at the camera while wearing a black top. Similar to Josh, Christina didn’t include a caption and instead added a prayer hands emoji.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

In light of their split, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that “Christina rushed into this marriage without thinking it through.” The source continued, “She follows her heart, obviously, and it always seems to end in heartbreak.”

Prior to her romance with Josh, Christina was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and Ant Anstead from 2018 until 2021.

“The dust had barely settled on her divorce from Ant, and she was already marrying this guy,” the insider added, noting that Josh had a hard time dealing with the “complicated” situation.

Meanwhile, an additional source exclusively told Life & Style that Christina and Josh “weren’t on the same page” at the time of their split and “she really tried to make this marriage work.”