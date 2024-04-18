Who Is Matty Healy? Meet Taylor Swift’s Ex in Honor of TTPD

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy had a brief fling after she split from Joe Alwyn in April 2023. However, while they only dated for a few months, their relationship actually spans back to almost a decade in 2014. With the release of her new album The Tortured Poets Department set for April 2024, people are curious about her ex Matty Healy.

Who Is Matty Healy?

Matty was born in 1989 in North London, and he received his first drum set at the age of five, setting the stage for his successful career in music in the future. When he was only 13, he became the drummer of a band formed by Adam Hann. However, the lead singer dropped out and Matty stepped into the role. George Daniel became the group’s drummer and the band later became The 1975, even though they didn’t officially decide on the name until 2012. Four years later, The 1975 found themselves at the top of the Billboard 200 with their second album.

In an interview with The New Yorker in May 2023, Matty revealed he had been diagnosed with ADHD. The London native also discussed his stint in rehab after using heroin in 2014. However, after spending seven weeks in the facility, he used the drug again as soon as he was released.

“And then I used a little bit longer,” Matty said during the interview, “Then I was just, like, ‘F–k, Matty, what are you doing? What you going to do if the guys find out?’”

In 2018, he decided to quit cold turkey.

When Did Matty Healy and Taylor Swift Meet?

Matty and Taylor first met in 2014 when she was seen at a couple of The 1975’s concerts in November and December of that year. Speculation about whether they were dating became so widespread that Matty addressed it during an interview on the Australia 2Day FM Radio Show in January 2015.

David M. Benett / Getty Images

“We met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do, and we spoke occasionally,” he said, per E! News. “She’s the biggest pop star in the world and I’m in Australia. There’s no relationship or anything happening. It’s just funny how people really, really buy into that.”

When Did Matty Healy and Taylor Swift Date?

By mid-2016, the rumor mill had calmed down, but it was reignited in September 2022 ahead of the release of Taylor’s album Midnights as Swifties thought that The 1975 might be featured. However, Matty once again shut the rumors down.

After Taylor and Joe split in April 2023, Matty was seen attending the Eras tour in Nashville, Tennessee. In May 2023, he and Taylor were spotted holding hands in New York City. However, their relationship wasn’t meant to be and by June of that year, the couple had gone their separate ways.