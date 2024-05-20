Noah Cyrus left little to the imagination with her outfit for her concert in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, May 19! The “July” singer sported a sheer nude dress as she performed at the Metlife Tent event at Ibirapuera Park.

Noah, 24, went braless as she wore the skintight and see-through ruched gown, putting her chest on full display. The thin fabric also showed off her long legs as she jumped around on stage.

The former child star’s skimpy display comes amid drama with her mom, Tish Cyrus, who allegedly “stole” husband Dominic Purcell from her youngest daughter, a source told Us Weekly in February.