After making headlines for family drama, Noah Cyrus looked unbothered as she attended a Paris Fashion Week show in a totally sheer outfit on March 1. The singer was joined by her fiancé, Pinkus, at the Vetements Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show.

For the event, Noah, 24, sat in the front row and left little to the imagination in her sheer, lacy ensemble. She wore nothing underneath the completely see-through outfit, which put her chest on full display. Her look was complete with bleached eyebrows and dark, straight hair.

The fashion show was the first time Noah was photographed since a bombshell report on February 28 revealed that she was “seeing” her mom, Tish Cyrus’, now-husband, Dominic Purcell, before the two started dating. Us Weekly reported that Tish, 56, was “aware” of her daughter’s connection to the actor, 54, when she started pursuing him. Reps for Tish, Noah and Dominic did not respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

“[Noah] is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her,” the mag’s source claimed. Noah was noticeably absent from Tish and Dominic’s August 2023 wedding.

The momager and Prison Break star started dating in 2022 after Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. During a February 7 interview, Tish revealed that she had a “crush” on Dominic for years and said she previously ignored a “friendly” DM that he sent her in 2016. However, once she was single, she reached out to him and the rest was history.

On their first date, Tish and Dominic “[went] to lunch and made out for three hours,” the mom of five dished. She also said that the two exchanged “I love yous” for the first time the following day.

It appears that lines have been drawn in the Cyrus family following Tish and Billy Ray’s split. In addition to Noah, Braison Cyrus also skipped Tish’s wedding. However, her three older children, Miley Cyrus, Trace Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus, were all in attendance. Fans also noticed that Miley, 31, left Billy Ray, 62, out of her acceptance speeches at the Grammys on February 4, while Tish accompanied her daughter to the show.

Amid the family drama, Noah appears to have solid support from Pinkus. After debuting their relationship in April 2023, the couple announced their engagement just two months later. “The greatest moment of my life was saying ‘yes’ to spending ours together,” Noah shared at the time. “This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been perfect and I wish I could never leave this time.”