The Voice season 25 is coming to a close, but the competition between the final five vocalists is fierce. Newcomer coach Reba McEntire has two contestants competing in the finale, including fan-favorite country artist Josh Sanders.

Who Is Josh Sanders on ‘The Voice’?

Though Josh is a standout country artist on team Reba now, he was more of a rockstar in his earlier years. He learned to play the guitar as a teen and joined a band called Smokin’, according to his official bio for The Voice. The 35-year-old dad of four then went on to play in several other bands, performing gigs on Rock Legends cruise ships, as well as stages across the East Coast. However, he ultimately decided to leave the rock life behind to settle down and start a family.

Josh auditioned for The Voice with a rendition of Nate Smith‘s “Whiskey On You,” earning chair turns from both Reba and Dan + Shay. He chose to join team Reba, telling the other coaches that he couldn’t “turn down the Queen of Country,” and he’s been there ever since. His other performances have included Luke Combs‘ “When It Rains It Pours,” Tyler Joe Miller‘s “Wild As Her,” the Doobie Brothers’ “Black Water,” Thomas Rhett‘s “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings)” and Chris Stapleton‘s “White Horse.”

Where Is The Voice’s Josh Sanders From?

Josh is from Kannapolis, North Carolina. He grew up in a family of musicians and started playing bass guitar as a child in his church band, his bio states.

Trae Patton/NBC

Who Is ‘The Voice’ Star Josh Sanders’ Wife?

Josh has known his wife, Kendra, since they were neighbors at 5 years old. The couple welcomed three daughters, and later, a son named Leelynd. Unfortunately, Leelynd died the day he was born. Josh and Kendra went on to complete their family with another daughter, and the country singer channeled his emotions over their son’s death into his music and his faith.

“When Josh isn’t with all his girls, you will find him hunting or helping around Kendra’s grandmother’s farm,” his bio concludes.

When Is ‘The Voice’ Season 25 Finale?

Fans can watch Josh compete against the other four finalists — Karen Waldrup, Nathan Chester, Asher HaVon and Bryan Olesen — one last time in part one of The Voice season 25’s finale on May 20 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Voting will open, and the results will be revealed during part two on May 21 at 9 p.m. ET. The finale will also include performances from The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Kate Hudson, Lainey Wilson, Muni Long, Thomas Rhett and season 23 winner Gina Miles.