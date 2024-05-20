Taylor Swift fans are convinced she performed with a hickey on her neck during the Eras tour following her romantic Lake Como getaway with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

While performing at the Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden, on May 18, Taylor, 34, gave fans a look at her neck by moving her hair to the side during her performance of “Champagne Problems.”

The mark was located above her neckline and appeared to be a red shade. Shortly after videos of the performance circulated online, several fans took to social media to speculate that the mark was a hickey.

“Lmfao!!! Yaaass queen get yours! She’s such a normal gal. I’m so proud she’s loved,” one person commented via X in response to the clip. Another added, “Travis Kelce had big appetite.”

“‘So High School’ is getting a little too real,” a third social media user chimed in, referencing a song from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, that’s rumored to be about Travis, 34.

Fans seemingly spotted the hickey just days after Taylor and Travis took a romantic trip to Lake Como in between stops on her tour. After she performed her final show in Paris on May 12, the couple arrived in Italy on May 13.

Taylor and Travis – who have been dating since summer 2023 – were photographed enjoying a sweet stroll in town. More photos from the trip later emerged, which showed them having a private candlelight dinner outside the Villa Sola Cabiati, which they were renting for $21,000 per night.

Their romantic activities continued on May 15 when the lovebirds were spotted kissing and cuddling on the back of a boat.

While the professional athlete returned to Kansas City, Missouri, to host the second annual Kelce Jam on May 18, he previously teased his plans to attend many of Taylor’s international shows during the football offseason.

During the May 15 episode of his “New Heights” podcast, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell joined Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, to say hello to their fans. “Looks like Travis is having a rough day, huh?” Roger, 65, jokingly said, and Travis responded, “I’m living the dream, man.”

After Roger noted he saw videos of Travis dancing during Taylor’s Paris concert, the Kansas City Chiefs athlete said he was going to be “all over the world this offseason.”

Michael Campanella/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

“It’s like the yin to my yang, you know,” Travis continued. “Football, it keeps me locked in to Kansas City during the season and, you know, I just gotta fly around and have some fun in the offseason.”