He’s a runner, he’s a track star! Jelly Roll’s just getting started on his health and fitness journey and is currently training to run his first half marathon after completing a 5K earlier this month.

“I’m training as you can train, it’s an 18-month process,” the “Save Me” singer, 39, told Fox Digital News in a story published on Monday, May 20. “I want to do another couple 5Ks first, so the goal is to half-marathon next fall.”

On May 7, Jelly (real name Jason DeFord) participated in the 2 Bears 5K at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The country superstar was accompanied by wife Bunnie Xo (real name Alisa DeFord), who also completed the race! The couple celebrated their achievement by hopping into an ice bath for a cold plunge and Bunnie, 44, shared photos of the high-vibe moment.

“What a beautiful day w/ beautiful ppl! So proud of my baby doing the 5K & losing 50 lbs to do it!” the “Dumb Blonde” podcast host captioned her May 7 Instagram post.

Jelly unintentionally set a New Year’s resolution ​to do the 5K in January when he appeared on the “Full Send” podcast.

“Kyle from the Nelk Boys convinced me that I could make it to the 5K by May if I dedicated myself to it,” the “Need a Favor” artist told People in April. “I believe him. I believe in myself. Bert, I love you bubba, Tom, I don’t know you, but I love you too and can’t wait to meet you. I’ll be there baby. I’m in the woods walking every morning.”

Jelly also revealed that he lost around “70 pounds” while training for the 5K, which was the result of an improved diet and workout routine.

“I’ve been really kicking ass, man. I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week,” he gushed to the outlet. “I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I’m eating healthy right now.”

Although Jelly is constantly turning his life around for the better, haters have still found a way to tear down the Tennessee native.

In April, Bunnie defended her husband on her podcast and shared that he took a break from social media after being bullied about his weight.

“That makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby. My husband doesn’t show it to you guys but I’m going to have a very vulnerable moment here. It hurts him,” she said before addressing the trolls. “Don’t bully people because you never know where they are mentally. There’s a lot of people who are not as strong as me that are on the internet and they don’t deserve to be bullied.”