Kevin Costner has been worrying friends and colleagues with his zonked out behavior as of late, a source who says the stakes couldn’t be higher in the actor’s life right now after he poured mega millions into his new TV project Horizons, exclusively tells Life & Style.

“You could see how ‘shell-shocked’ Kevin has been after the last year and a half where he got divorced, fought publicly with the Yellowstone bosses and had to make these two Horizon movies with his own money before he could convince anybody to release them,” the insider who spent time with him recently at CinemaCon says. “The whole ordeal aged him and you see that in his body language, his spaced-out, glassy stare, and the slow, raspy way he speaks.”

A lot of his friends believe the only thing that will put a spring back in his step is if the Horizon bet pays off and these films become surprise hits this summer.

“There’s such a thing as giving TOO MUCH of yourself to a movie project, and that’s what’s happened to Kevin here,” the source adds. “Friends worry about Kevin because of the wars he’s been through in the last year and a half: his marriage ending, his fight with the Yellowstone bosses and the monumental battle to get Horizon: An American Saga made.”

The Oscar winner – who recently debuted an extended look at his upcoming Horizon: An American Saga at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas on April 9 – has been engulfed in an ongoing feud with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan which began over scheduling conflicts for season 5.

“I haven’t felt good about it the last year, what with the way they’ve talked about it. It wasn’t truthful,” the Field of Dreams star told Deadline earlier this month. “So now I’m talking a little bit about what the real truth of it was. I made a contract for seasons 5, 6 and 7. In February, after a two- or three-month negotiation, they made another contract. They wanted to redo that one, and instead of seasons 6 and 7, it was 5A and 5B, and maybe we’ll do 6. They weren’t able to make those. Horizon was set in the middle, but Yellowstone was first position. I fit [Horizon] into the gaps. They just kept moving their gaps.”

The source tells In Touch, “Everybody has their limits, even somebody as self-reliant as Kevin, and you can see how hard he’s pushed himself when you spend a little time with him in person. His plans for this summer are extremely ambitious, but does he really have the energy to execute them? That’s an open question right now.”