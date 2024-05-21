Jessica Biel had Justin Timberlake nervous with a string of super sexy selfies earlier this year and now she’s taking her thirst for attention to the next level by planning to go back to work and leave him at home as a stay-at-home Dad. An insider exclusively tells Life & Style, “She loved all the attention she got at the Met, that was a huge win for her and proved she doesn’t need Justin by her side to make a splash.”

The insider also notes that the 7th Heaven alum, 42, has made “a concerted effort to put herself out there” without the ‘NSync frontman. “It’s always bugged her that people see her more as Mrs. Timberlake than her own person.”

While the Blade: Trinity star attended the biggest night in fashion in style, Justin, 43, was working the stage at the San, Jose, California, stop of his Forget Tomorrow world tour.

Jessica and Justin have faced marital woes after tying the knot in October 2012. However, they overcame cheating scandals to keep their family intact while raising sons Silas and Phineas. On May 15, Life & Style reported that Jessica and Justin are planning a “celebration of their love” with a vow renewal.

“Jessica trusts him again and feels solid in their relationship,” a ​second source exclusively told Life & Style. It hasn’t always been easy, but they’re happy now.”

Now the first insider tells Life & Style, “After [Jessica and Justin] got together people seemed to forget she had a huge career way before him. She was a huge TV star, she was the face of Revlon, an ambassador for Tiffany’s, and on the cover of countless magazines. Before they got married her acting career was really starting to take off.”

Jessica made a career comeback when she landed the lead as Candy Montgomery in the 2022 Hulu series Candy. Justin also appeared in the show as the oncamera detective.

“[Jessica admits she didn’t do herself any favors by letting all that take a backseat because she was in love but now, she’s really keen to get back out there and embrace her own career,” the first source adds. “She feels like she’s still at her prime. She looks amazing and is feeling sexier than ever. She wants the chance to bring home the bacon for a change and once this tour is over she’s planning to make Justin stay home with the kids while she goes out and takes over Hollywood again.”