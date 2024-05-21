Kris Jenner has been working herself to the bone for as long as her famous family can remember, but it’s starting to catch up with her. Sources exclusively tell Life & Style that those close to the famed Kardashian momager are urging her to hit the reset button and stop letting work and money dominate her life.

In a trailer for The Kardashian‘s fifth season — which will premiere Thursday, May 23 — the 68-year-old reality star can be seen in a room with daughters Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner as well as boyfriend Corey Gamble, telling them that doctors found a tumor.

“I had my scan. They found a cyst and like a little tumor,” Kris said as Kendall and Kylie shared an emotional hug. Corey, 43, can be seen with his head down as he appears to wipe tears from his eyes.

Though Kris didn’t elaborate on the health scare in the Kardashians trailer, a source tells Life & Style, “Obviously this news about the tumor was terrifying.”

While the insider notes that “apparently the prognosis is okay, and she’s going to be fine,” it has been a wakeup call to the Kardashian family.

“You can never say never with these horrible situations, so she’s not out of the woods just yet, and it’s got everybody imploring her to slow down,” the source says. “The woman never takes day off, even when she’s on vacation she takes meetings and answers every email. If she goes somewhere and they don’t have WiFi it’s a disaster because she’s always got to work, she makes that her priority.”

While Kardashians fans will have to wait until the season premiere to learn more about the status of Kris’ health, the family matriarch appeared in good spirits at this year’s Met Gala, where she walked the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s iconic steps alongside boyfriend Corey in matching white ensembles.

Still, the source shares that Kris — who is also mom to Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian — “admits she’s a workaholic and she has been for as long as anyone can remember” because “she lives for building the family brand.”

Adds the insider, “But this scare along with her heavy drinking and the burnout issues should be a wakeup call. Everyone’s warning her that if she doesn’t change her way, it could lead to something much worse.”