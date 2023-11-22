Despite their hectic schedules, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce want to spend some quality time together over the course of the holiday and have reportedly planned a “romantic getaway” for “just the two of them.” Plus, the NFL player has supposedly already started his Christmas shopping and “has some really special surprises [for Taylor] in store.”

“They love [getting together] with their families and friends, but right now, what they value above all else is alone time,” an insider told Us Weekly on Wednesday, November 22.

“They have very detailed plans coming up while she’s on tour and he has games,” a source told the publication. “Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible.”

Without Travis, 34, or his brother, Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, having games on Thanksgiving Day, the potential for Taylor, 33, to spend the holiday with the Kelce family makes sense. However, rumors are swirling that Travis might spend time at Taylor’s Nashville home.

Gotham / Getty Images

According to Us Weekly, “Travis hasn’t been to Taylor’s Nashville place yet, so he’s really looking forward to it.”

However, the topic of how the superstars were going to make the holidays work has been on their minds for a while now.

“They want to spend as much time together as possible, but managing family and work obligations is going to make it tricky,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on November 2. “This holiday madness could be the first big test of their relationship.”

The attention around the Grammy Award winner’s relationship with Travis has reached unprecedented levels, a stark difference from her previous relationship with Joe Alwyn. Fans rarely saw Taylor and Joe, 32, out in public, while Travis hasn’t held back with proclaiming his admiration for the “All Too Well” singer.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up to The Wall Street Journal in an interview published on November 20 about his feelings for Taylor and said that getting to know her has been “mind blowing.”

“Obviously, I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them. I’ve never dealt with it,” Travis said. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”