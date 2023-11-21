It was a rough night for both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on Monday, November 20. Taylor, who was performing in Rio de Janeiro, came on stage with one sparkly boot missing a heel. The “All Too Well” singer didn’t let the wardrobe malfunction slow her down and instead, kept one foot on her tiptoes to balance it out as she enthusiastically welcomed a stadium full of fans.

Back in Kansas City, Travis, 34, and his brother, Jason Kelce, faced off as Travis’ Chiefs took on Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium. Jason, 36, walked away on the winning team as the Eagles outplayed the Chiefs on the field, 21 to 17. However, Travis congratulated his older brother after the game on his win.

Originally, Taylor, 33, had planned to be back in the States and attend the Chiefs’ game along with her parents so they could finally meet Travis’ parents. Unfortunately, she had to reschedule her shows due to the extreme weather in Brazil and caused the couple to postpone the big meeting between their parents.

David Eulitt / Getty Images

Travis had spent his bye week before the loss to the Eagles with Taylor after joking on his podcast, “New Heights,” that he might go somewhere “close to the equator.” When Travis arrived in South America on November 10, thunderstorms caused Taylor to postpone that night’s concert.

“I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories. “We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!”

The following week on November 18, scorching temperatures in Brazil forced Taylor to postpone yet another show after a fan died at her November 17 concert. Ana Clara Benevides Machado was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiorespiratory arrest and didn’t survive resuscitation attempts. She was 23.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Taylor penned in an Instagram post. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

The extreme heat has been an issue for the singer for several nights with several videos that showed Taylor appearing to struggle to breathe after belting out her songs surfacing online. She was also seen throwing a water bottle to fans in the crowd to help alleviate the heat. It was later announced that fans could bring their own water bottles to the upcoming shows in Rio.