Taylor Swift couldn’t make it to Travis Kelce’s football game on Sunday, November 26, but she made sure to show him some love from afar! The “Anti-Hero” singer hit the like button on a Kansas City Chiefs Instagram post that praised Travis for setting a new record in the NFL.

“Fastest tight end to 11k receiving yards AND the only player in franchise history to do it,” the team’s official page shared, along with a photo of Travis, 34, celebrating on the field. The Chiefs went on to beat the Los Angeles Raiders 31-17 in the game.

After Taylor, 33, liked the post, Swifties began flooding the comments section with supportive messages. The pop star’s social media activity came on the same night as the final 2023 show of her Eras tour, which took place in Brazil. She now has a break from her busy tour schedule until February and it’s expected that she’ll be spending a lot of time in Kansas City with Travis during her time off.

Getty

This isn’t the first time that Taylor has acknowledged one of Travis’ achievements on social media. On November 5, Travis became the new all-time leading receiver in Chiefs history, surpassing Tony Gonzalez’s previous record of 10,941 yards. The singer liked another Instagram post about the record-setting moment at the time.

Meanwhile, Travis hasn’t been shy about publicly professing his love for Taylor. In addition to discussing their relationship on his “New Heights” podcast multiple times, he also spilled the tea about the romance in a November 20 interview with The Wall Street Journal.

“I’ve never been a man of words,” Travis said in the profile. “Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f–king mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.”

He also shared more information about the couple’s first meeting, confirming that Taylor reached out to him after he attended her Eras tour show in July. They eventually met up in New York for the first time.

“I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation and what goes from there will go from there,” Travis shared. “Everybody around me [was] telling me, ‘Don’t f–k this up!’ And me sitting here saying, “Yeah – got it.”

The lovebirds publicly confirmed their relationship on September 24 when Taylor attended a Chiefs game in Kansas City. They have already started getting to know each other’s families, too, with Taylor sitting next to Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce at Chiefs games and Travis hanging with Scott Swift when he attended the Eras tour in Argentina.