Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may have arrived back in Los Angeles after their romantic four-day getaway to The Bahamas, but the reality star’s mind is still back in the islands. She shared several Instagram Stories photos and videos on Friday, January 7, showing their idyllic beach locations and azure blue seas.

The Skims founder, 41, showed off several snapshots where the water came up to the sand on tiny slips of pristine beachfronts. Kim also shared a boomerang video of a tiny pig running across the sand, while many other little hoof prints were visible. It seemed to indicate that the couple visited Major Cay, where visitors and play and swim with the island’s pig population.

Kim and Pete, 28, apparently got in some ocean fun in during their stay, as the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared several videos showing a large, inflatable water slide just offshore, with gorgeous small island with a white sand beach in the distance.

The couple arrived in The Bahamas on Monday, January 3, for four days of relaxation and playtime. Kim set pulses racing on Thursday, January 6, when she shared a selfie of her working on her tan on a white lounger while wearing a tiny brown thong bikini. She captioned the Instagram photo, “sweet sweet fantasy baby,” which garnered more than 3.6 million “likes.”

The couple were photographed together on Wednesday, January 5, boarding a boat, which could have taken them to the gorgeous remote beach locations. Kim dressed in black plunging V-neck bodysuit, with matching ripped black baggy pants. Pete donned khaki shorts, a simple blue jacket and black slip-ons. He had shaved his head, eliminating the platinum blonde locks he was sporting during his NBC New Year’s Eve special he cohosted with Miley Cyrus. Instead, he sported his natural brunette hair in a crew cut.

Kim is over the moon about her romance with Pete, especially since he’s such a change from her estranged husband, Kanye West, 44. Pete “isn’t [Kim’s] usual type at all,” an insider told In Touch on Wednesday, January 5. “She’s never been with anyone like him before.”

“Kim is really enjoying Pete’s company,” the source added. “They laugh a lot, he brings out a silly side of her that she previously buried with Kanye.” The couple initially showed off their chemistry when she hosted Saturday Night Live on October 9, alongside the longtime cast member. Pete and Kim made their romance public on November 17, holding hands while out together in Palm Springs, California, after spending his birthday together.

