Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had plans to keep their relationship “under wraps,” but the pair couldn’t “keep it a secret any longer so they went public,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

The Skims founder, 41, and longtime Saturday Night Live star, 28, “got fed up with the hiding and sneaking around,” says the source. “They’re proud to be Hollywood’s hottest new item and can’t keep their hands off each other. The PDA isn’t just for show either, they’re just as affectionate behind closed doors.”

Kim and Pete have been the talk of Tinseltown since late October, after they were spotted on a Halloween outing together following her hosting duties on SNL earlier that month. Their connection sparked amid her ongoing divorce from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, whom she split from in February 2021.

During her appearance on the NBC comedy series, the Selfish author and Pete got into character as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin for a playful sketch in which they shared a kiss, leading to romance rumors surrounding the two.

Fans were even more convinced of a romantic connection when the King of Staten Island star was spotted celebrating his birthday with Kim at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home in a photo shared by Flavor Flav, and it was all but confirmed by the couple when they were photographed holding hands on November 18.

As expected, the Twittersphere went into overdrive after Pete was seen sporting what appeared to be a hickey following their latest outing together at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on November 21.

“Kim and Pete’s relationship is moving at a rapid pace. They’re getting super serious. When Pete falls for a woman, he really falls hard,” the insider tells Life & Style about how strong their connection is.

“He’s besotted with Kim and can’t stop raving about her to his friends, and she says he’s amazing to be around!” adds the insider. “They can’t get enough of each other and have only spent a few days apart since they first started dating. Either she flies to New York City to see him, or he flies to L.A.”