Double entendre? Fans are speculating that Scott Disick’s comment on Kim Kardashian’s bikini photo has a NSFW meaning and reference to her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Hours after jetting off to the Caribbean with Pete, 28, the Skims founder, 41, uploaded a sultry photo of herself sunbathing in a two-piece on Thursday, January 6, captioned with lyrics reading, “Sweet, sweet fantasy baby.”

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

“Damn! Where’s the tripod!” Scott, 38, commented. At first glance, some fans thought nothing of his reply other than him possibly offering photo-taking advice, but other eagle-eyed social media users questioned if he was implying to Pete.

“That BDE,” one fan wrote in response, a slang term which means, “Big D–k Energy.” Meanwhile, another sounded off, writing, “Ohhh the third leg … gotcha.”

“Now Scott,” a third wrote with several laughing emoji, as a fourth cheekily commented, “I would bet anything this is Pete’s nickname.”

One day before, on January 5, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Saturday Night Live star were seen smiling on a boat ride together during their tropical vacation. It appears their unexpected romance is still heating up more than ever nearly three months after her SNL hosting debut in October 2021.

“[Pete] isn’t [Kim’s] usual type at all,” a source previously told In Touch exclusively. “She’s never dated anyone like him before.”

“Kim is really enjoying Pete’s company,” the insider added. “They laugh a lot; he brings out a silly side of her that she previously buried with Kanye [West].”

Shutterstock (3)

The Selfish author, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with the “Blood on the Leaves” rapper, filed for divorce in February 2021. More recently, Kim submitted a request to become legally single amid their proceedings.

As she moves on with the comedian, it appears Kanye is also getting back into the dating scene. On January 4, he was photographed on a date with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox in New York City. The duo ventured to the August Wilson Theatre before going out to dinner at the local Italian hotspot Carbone.

Interestingly, Pete and Julia, 31, have also professionally collaborated with each other in the past. Amid their new respective romances with exes Kim and Kanye, fans uncovered a throwback Barbie and Ken-themed photo shoot that Pete and Julia did while appearing on Paper Mag’s November 2019 cover.