Adele is known for her powerful voice, though she takes just as much pride in motherhood as she does in singing. So, how many kids does the “Rolling in the Deep” singer have and does she plan to expand her family?

How Many Kids Does Adele Have?

The London native is the proud mother to one child, son Angelo, with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

The former couple – who tied the knot in 2018 and split in 2019 before their divorce was finalized in 2021 – welcomed their only child together on October 19, 2012.

While Adele has mostly kept Angelo out of the spotlight, he was featured in her 2015 song “Sweetest Devotion” stating, “I want to sit next to my mummy.” He went on to appear on her 2021 song “My Little Love,” which features snippets of a conversation between the mother-son duo.

Adele clearly has a close bond with her son, which she made known when she won best pop solo performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards for her song “Easy on Me” in February 2023.

“I just want to dedicate this to my son, Angelo,” the mother of one emotionally said during her acceptance speech. “I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son’s life. He’s been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time.”

Does Adele Want More Kids?

Adele doesn’t seem to be done having kids. During her “Weekends With Adele” residency show in Las Vegas on August 26, the “Rumour Has It” singer told the crowd that she’s “ready to be a mom again soon.”

Not only did Adele reveal she wants more kids, but she even shared that she’s been working on a list of baby names. “I’ve actually been writing lists,” she said. “So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone.”

The concert is not the first time Adele has shared her dream to have more kids. “I definitely would like a couple more kids,” she said while appearing on BBC’s “Desert Island Discs” podcast in July 2022. ”It would be wonderful if we can. If not, I’ve got Angelo. I just want to be happy.”

Who Is Adele Dating?

Following her split from Simon, Adele moved on with sports agent Rich Paul.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in July 2021 when they were spotted sitting courtside at the NBA Finals game in Phoenix.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“The chemistry between them is insane!” an insider exclusively told Life & Style about the couple in July 2021. The source added that she “likes” that Rich “understands the pressure that comes with her job because he’s a top agent and reps some of the top basketball players.”

The insider continued, “It’s an added bonus that she’s a huge fan of the sport! She gets the best seats in the house at games.”

It appears that Rich is also on the same page when it comes to having children, as Adele told her audience during the August 26 show that he likes the name Parker if they have a son.