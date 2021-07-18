Looking good, gorgeous! Adele was spotted showing off her slim curves in a stylish outfit during a rare outing at an NBA game on Saturday, July 17.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 33-year-old donned black jeans and a black top with a long black and bleached Vivienne Westwood jacket on top while attending Game 5 of the NBA finals, which pitted the Phoenix Suns against Milwaukee Bucks. She also donned black heels and a black face mask as she sat courtside next to LeBron James and his agent, Rich Paul.

The singer has been showing off her love of sports lately. She flaunted her trim figure while rocking an England soccer jersey via Instagram on July 11 in support of the team and their devastating loss during the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship final.

Adele debuted her incredible 100-pound weight loss in May 2019 — and she has only gotten more and more confident since. “It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version,” her personal trainer, Pete Geracimo, previously told Life & Style. “She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and is sweating!”

At the time, an insider gushed to Life & Style that the Grammy winner is “absolutely living her best life right now” following her dramatic weight loss. “She’s in the best shape she’s ever been in — even she can’t believe how she’s transformed her body.”

The “Rolling in the Deep” artist was able to make significant changes in her diet, including the incorporation of green vegetables, after “educating herself on the right foods to have around the house,” the source noted before adding that exercise is now part of the proud mother’s daily routine. “She loves working out now, which she jokes is not something she ever thought would come out of her mouth,” the insider said at the time.

Adele/Instagram

Adele shares 8-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, and losing weight allowed her to “embrace motherhood on a whole different level” with her son. “She says she has more energy now,” a separate source previously revealed. “Every aspect of her life has shifted. She feels energized and excited about the future.”