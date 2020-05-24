“Chasing Pavement,” indeed! Adele‘s former trainer, Pete Geracimo, “loved watching her transform with each session” and seeing the 32-year-old “really get into the challenges” he set for her while working together on her fitness and weight loss.

“I just kept things real with her,” the 30-year fitness veteran told Us Weekly. “When we had low days, I would alter the workout so that it would ease her into training, get her mind off of what was bugging her and then, before you knew it, we were having a good session and working hard.”

The exercise expert worked with the U.K. native from 2012 to 2016, training her in hour-long sessions two to three times a week. He revealed the starlet “wasn’t a fan of training in the beginning,” but ended up really loving boxing sessions.

“As she warmed to the idea of training, she started getting competitive and this created the momentum to wanting to improve her performance from session to session,” he explained.

The workout coach also noted how down-to-earth their relationship was while working together. “The funny thing is, I never treated her any differently than I would any of my other clients,” Pete told the outlet. “I don’t get starstruck and just trained her as if she was not famous. I loved her sense of humor and we’d laugh a lot of the time.”

Adele first debuted her incredible 100-pound weight loss at Drake‘s birthday party in October 2019. A few months later, she flaunted her even slimmer figure in a photo from her 32nd birthday celebration in May, where she rocked a stunning little black dress.

The powerhouse singer’s decision to get healthier helped her “embrace motherhood on a whole different level” with her 7-year-old son, Angelo Adkins, an insider told Life & Style exclusively. “She says she has more energy now — every aspect of her life has shifted. She feels energized and excited about the future.”

She shares her only child with ex-husband Simon Konecki. The couple were married for three years before the “Hello” songstress filed for divorce in September 2019. The former flames continue to be on good terms as coparents.