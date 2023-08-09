Beyoncé

Queen Bey was red hot in the Carolina Herrera cape minidress she debuted in July on her Renaissance World Tour. Though she’s famous for her curves, the singer, 41, has said she has a routine to prep for big gigs. “Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off.” She’s also used a 22-day vegan cleanse. “To meet my goal, I’m limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol, and I’m hungry!” she has said.

Christina Aguilera

Instagram was agog on July 30 when Xtina showed off a tiny Namilia purse skirt on her newly tiny body. Weight ups-and-downs are common for the singer, 42. As a teen queen in the ’90s, she said she “hated being super skinny.” While she loved the womanly curves she got in her 20s, she had trouble losing baby weight after son Max in 2008. In 2013, she shed 49 pounds through exercise and the Rainbow Diet — consuming fruits and veggies of a certain color on a certain day. Could that be the trick of her newest slimdown?

Mariah Carey

On a July horseback riding trip with twins Monroe (pictured) and Moroccan, 12, the “Fantasy” singer, 54, showed off a slimmed-down physique. Reportedly, she and beau Bryan Tanaka are engaged, and it’s part of a pre-wedding diet. Back in 2011, Mariah lost 70 pounds on Jenny Craig, and several outlets speculated that a 2018 weight loss was due to gastric sleeve surgery (she never confirmed). No matter what her secret is, it’s not the scale. “I never weighed myself,” she has said. “People will think I’m a liar, but it’s true … I’m a big-boned girl, I’m tall, and so I always weigh more.”

Jessica Simpson

The “With You” singer has had a long history of weight fluctuations with her latest being a 100-pound dip after getting sober. “Oh Lord. I mean, it is not [Ozempic],” the 42-year-old said of her latest body changes, denying the use of the popular weight loss drug. “It’s willpower. I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it.”

Adele

While the world was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the British vocalist was hitting the gym, debuting her slimmed down body via Instagram in 2020. “I thought, if I could transform my strength and my body like this, surely I can do it to my emotions and my brain and inner well-being,” Adele said following her transformation. “That was what drove me.”