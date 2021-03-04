Over at last. Adele and Simon Konecki are officially divorced nearly two years after the exes announced their split, Life & Style can confirm.

A judge signed off on their agreement on Thursday, March 4, following news that Adele, 32, and Konecki, 46, came to a consensus on their divorce settlement.

Courtesy Adele/Instagram

The “Rolling in the Deep” songstress’ attorney submitted a judgement packet to the court on January 15, detailing all of their terms post-breakup. Adele and the CEO of Drop4Drop represented themselves in the case and both chose to determine rights to community property and debts through mediation.

Adele and Konecki announced their decision to part ways in April 2019 after two years of marriage. “Adele and her partner have separated,” the performer’s representative told In Touch in a statement at the time. “As always they ask for privacy.”

Although they were no longer going to be a couple, Konecki and Adele said they were both “committed to raising their son [Angelo Adkins] together lovingly.”

Adele later took it a step further by filing for divorce from the New York native in September 2019, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their breakup. The former flames have a lot of history together as she began dating the businessman in 2011. They welcomed son Angelo, now 8, on October 19, 2012.

Francis Specker/EMPICS/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

In recent months, the songwriter has shown off an incredible 100-pound weight loss transformation. “Adele is all about drinking green juice, eating salads … she loves kale now,” an insider told Life & Style about how she obtained her slimmer figure. “She has been educating herself on the right foods to have around the house,” added the source. “Seeing the results is what keeps her going.”

Adele was also linked to British rapper Skepta in June 2020, but she has since confirmed there isn’t a romance blossoming between them.

“Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers,” the United Kingdom native wrote after her appearance on the comedy sketch show in October. “I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year [black heart emoji].”