Rolling in the romance. Adele‘s relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul is “exciting and fresh,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The chemistry between them is insane!”

The “When We Were Young” artist, 33, “likes” that LeBron James‘ agent, 40, “understands the pressure that comes with her job because he’s a top agent and reps some of the top basketball players,” adds the insider. “It’s an added bonus that she’s a huge fan of the sport! She gets the best seats in the house at games.”

Adele and Rich first sparked dating rumors after being spotted sitting courtside at the NBA Finals game in Phoenix on July 17. However, they’ve been running in the same crowd for some time. “Adele and Rich share mutual friends, like Jay-Z and Beyoncé, and they all hang out together and have dinner parties at each other’s houses,” the source notes.

According to the insider, things between the Grammy Award-winner and Klutch Sports Group founder are “really easy.” Rich “treats her like a princess and really spoils her, which is refreshing for Adele because it’s usually her paying for everyone else.”

The U.K. native “finds it attractive that he has his own money and owns his own amazing houses in Los Angeles,” says the source. “There’s a healthy balance and it’s an equal relationship.”

Prior to settling down with Rich, Adele’s most notable relationship was with ex-husband Simon Konecki. The pair, who share son Angelo Adkins, got married in 2016 before calling it quits in April 2019. “Adele and her partner have separated,” a representative for the entertainer told Life & Style at the time. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always, they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Come September 2019, Adele officially filed for divorce. In March 2021, the divorce was finalized.

In the years following Adele and Simon’s breakup, the longtime singer focused on her son, as well as her health and fitness. Adele’s 100-pound weight loss helped her “embrace motherhood on a whole different level,” a separate insider previously told Life & Style. “She says she has more energy now — every aspect of her life has shifted. She feels energized and excited about the future.”