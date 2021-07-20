Adele stunned fans when the reclusive singer showed up in the front row at the NBA Finals’ Game 5 between Phoenix and Milwaukee on Saturday, July 17, as the date of prominent NBA agent Rich Paul. In a May interview, he hinted that the two were already “hanging out.”

In a profile by the New Yorker that was published on May 31, Rich revealed he was spending time with a prominent female pop star. Without being asked about his romantic life, the 40-year-old volunteered that a “major pop star … was over yesterday.” He revealed the name of the singer to the interviewer, who did not include it in the story.

When the reporter asked what the two were doing at his house, Rich responded, “Hanging out.” When quizzed, “Why are you hanging out?” LeBron James‘ agent simply said, “Why not?” He then added, “I’m not dating, I’m single. Put that in the story.”

A rep for Adele and Rich did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s requests for comment.

RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

Rich and Adele were definitely “hanging out” court side in Phoenix, where fans went wild to see the 33-year-old superstar out in public and having a blast at such a high-profile event. She was cheering, showing awe on her face at some of the dunks in front of her and chatting up Rich, who was seated beside her.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst called Adele Rich’s “girlfriend” and claimed that their date was the couple’s coming out.

“Rich Paul, [LeBron James’] agent, brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele. Rich Paul is at the game with Adele,” Brian claimed on his The Lowe Post podcast on July 18. He added, “This is the first time they’ve come out in public together. So, this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

Adele and Rich would make for quite the power couple, combining the worlds of music and sports. He’s amassed a $100 million fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In addition to being one of LeBron James’ closest friends and agent, he also represents such NBA superstars as Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons and Draymond Green.

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer finalized her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki in March 2021, two years after splitting. The former couple share an 8-year-old son Angelo.