More than friends? Adele and Skepta (real name: Joseph Junior Adenuga) are fueling romance rumors with their flirty exchange on Instagram. The “Set Fire to the Rain” songstress shared a photo of herself rocking the iconic gown from her 2016 performance at the Glastonbury Music Festival again on Sunday, June 28.

“5 ciders in,” she quipped in the caption. The powerhouse singer, 32, was having a blast while watching the show in the comfort of her abode.

“Finally got your Instagram password lol,” the British rapper, 37, commented and Adele sweetly responded to his remark with a winking emoji and red heart emoji.

Courtesy of Instagram/Adele

Several of the star’s followers were living for their conversation and some even speculated he was the man behind the camera. “I’m here for it,” one person wrote. “My boy Skepta tryna be slick,” another chimed in.

There’s been speculation the two are an item since October 2019. She was linked to the MC less than a month after she filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki. “They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection,” a source told The Sun. “They’re spending more and more time together.”

“Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day,” the insider added. Both stars are originally from Tottenham, England, and have successful music careers, so there are plenty of fans who think they would be an ideal match romantically. Furthermore, they are great friends.

Courtesy of Adele/Instagram

The “That’s Not Me” performer dished about their connection back in 2016. “Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check,” he told ES Magazine at the time. “She speaks to me about how things are going.”

In December, Adele showed off her 100-pound weight loss at a holiday party and she’s continued to flaunt her slim figure in stunning photos on social media. This lifestyle change and new look have her feeling “more confident than ever,” a source told Life & Style, and it certainly shows!

The songwriter and rapper have yet to confirm if they are dating, but we’re glad to see she is moving forward in a positive direction!