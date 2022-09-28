They had Bieber fever. Justin Bieber may be a happily married man to his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), but the pop heartthrob dated some of young Hollywood’s hottest ladies before he settled down. From models, actresses and influencers, the musician has called a list of women ~baby~ throughout his lifetime.

Besides his marriage to the Rhode founder, Justin’s most high-profile relationship was with former Disney star Selena Gomez. The pair went public with their love in 2011 at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, where they stunned in a spicy, matching red ensemble. Selena was the It Girl in young Hollywood at the time, and everyone was smitten over Justin, and the two quickly became the new age Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

“I don’t like hiding. I do like to keep certain things to myself, but at the end of the day, I’m 18 and I’m going to fall in love,” Selena told Seventeen Magazine in May 2011, just three months after their relationship was officially in the spotlight. “I’m going to hang out with people and I’m going to explore myself, and I’m okay with that.”

After the pair called it quits in November 2012, the Rare Beauty founder and “Love Yourself” embarked on the ultimate on-again and off-again relationship until they officially closed the curtain on their love in May 2018.

Throughout their stages when they were “off,” Justin developed a relationship with Hailey. Much like his relationship with Selena, the “Hold On” artist denied any romantic involvement with the model when they were first spotted together on vacation in November 2014.

“People are crazy. I’m super single and this is my good friend you would know otherwise,” Justin said via Instagram at the time.

After the Canadian native and the “Same Old Love” singer broke up for good, he and Hailey started dating again and quickly strengthened their relationship. After reports claimed that the couple was “hooking up” in June 2018, Justin popped the big question just two months later.

The duo tied the knot in a Manhattan courthouse in September 2018, one year before they exchanged vows during a South Carolina wedding. During their second nuptials, Hailey donned a breathtaking lace gown designed by the late Virgil Abloh. Shortly after they wed, the two started gushing over one another at any chance they could.

“Hailey’s very logical and structured, which I need,” Justin told Vogue in February 2019. “I’ve always wanted security — with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that’s certain. And that is my baby boo.”

However, Selena and Hailey weren’t the only leading ladies in Justin’s past. Keep scrolling to see his full dating history before marriage!