Mentioning it all! Hailey Bieber didn’t hold back when asked about her sex life with husband Justin Bieber.

“It’s so funny because I talk about this stuff and the reason I get weird about talking about it is because my parents are going to listen to this,” the model, 25, revealed during her bombshell interview on “Call Her Daddy,” which was released late on Tuesday, September 27. “There’s something that feels so cringe about your parents. … I also have this theory that people don’t care about married people sex.”

Podcast host Alexandra Cooper ensured Hailey that people, in fact, do care about her sex life specifically because she’s married to one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

As for when they like to have sex? Hailey revealed that she and Justin, 28, are “more so night” sex people. “But I do like morning too,” she added, before revealing her favorite position. “I really like doggy style.”

However, the one thing the couple has no interest in is adding a third person to their already successful relationship.

“It’s funny because those ideas can be really fun and sound really exciting. It doesn’t work for the two of us. Personally, [threesomes] … that wouldn’t work. I think sometimes for some people it does,” the New York native explained. “I think the second you make the decision to do that, there’s never going back from that and I just don’t know that I would ever be willing. We’ve worked very hard to be in the space that we’re in now and trusting each other. There’s such a beautiful trust and bond that I don’t think that’s something I would be comfortable with. Or him, for that matter.”

When talking about trust with her husband, Hailey said that the “Ghost” singer is “really honest” and never holds back with her.

“[He’s] brutally honest. Overly honest. I can ask him about any person, any past girl anything,” she shared. “He doesn’t have a problem being explicit, and I think that’s made me trust him a lot because there’s nothing I don’t know.”

Justin, for his part, also opened up about the intimate parts of his marriage with Hailey in the past. During a Q&A in London in February 2020, the Canadian crooner implied that things get heated when he and his wife are alone after a fan asked Justin what he does on a normal day.

“It just depends who I’m with,” he shared at the time. “When I’m with my wife, we like to. … You guys can guess what we do. It’s gets pretty crazy … that’s pretty much all we do.”