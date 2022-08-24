Telling their story. Demi Lovato did not hold back during her “Call Her Daddy” tell-all. The singer and podcast host Alexandra Cooper tackled topics from addiction to the “golden era” of Disney Channel and even the meaning behind Demi’s latest single, “29.”

Kicking off the 45-minute-long interview, the Sonny With a Chance alum spoke candidly about turning 30, revealing that they’ve had “a little anxiety” about it. “My 20s were such a mess, I was trying to figure myself out, I didn’t know who I was, a lot of s–t happened,” Demi admitted during the episode, which was released in the late hours of Tuesday, August 23. The “Don’t Forget” musician went on to say that they’re entering their 30s knowing exactly who they are.

Deep diving into the early days of her fame, Demi relived their pageant days while growing up in Texas, which she noted led to her eventual eating disorder.

“Beauty pageants are awful for children’s self-esteem. They teach you to ignore your emotions until you go to your hotel room and can cry it out,” Demi recalled. “It was this toxic environment of who is more beautiful. … At such a young age it confuses you.”

After her beauty pageant days, it was obvious that Demi was destined for fame. While they didn’t tackle their time on Barney and Friends, Demi did note that once she wrapped the show, she started to bleed back into a normal life. However, following a bout of intense bullying in middle school — Demi’s classmates passed around an “awful” suicide petition with her name on it that students signed — the Camp Rock star started homeschool. Now, they were able to focus more on their careers, which led to her Disney Channel days.

“I knew my life was about to change,” Demi said, recalling the moment she booked both the starring role in Camp Rock and Sonny With a Chance.

Along with the highs, the “Skyscraper” singer also details their lows. Demi addressed the first time she did drugs, spoke about their ongoing eating disorder and subsequent relapse before looking forward to the future. At the end of the podcast, Demi confirmed that they sought treatment at the end of 2021 and is sober again. Their eighth studio album, HOLY FVCK — which was released earlier this month — is a reflection of how far they’ve come.

Scroll through our gallery for the biggest bombshells from Demi’s “Call Her Daddy” interview.

If you or someone you know struggles with an eating disorder, visit the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa & Associated Disorders (ANAD) website or call their hotline at (888)-375-7767 to get help.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).