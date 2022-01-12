Celebrities Who Have Regrets About Their Time as Child Stars: Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and More
Being a child star is a tough business, and it can lead to issues once an actor grows out of those roles. It’s a topic that today’s child stars-turned-adult celebrities, including Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, have spoken out on.
“I’ve been in makeup since I was 7 years old. I feel like that kind of messed with me,” Selena told Elle in a December 2021 interview. She began working on The Disney Channel’s Barney & Friends in 2002, then went on to star on the network’s The Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 through 2012.
“You’re so young and then working. I have professionals doing my makeup, and suddenly, I can look 25 when I was 16, and it was crazy,” the Rare Beauty founder recalled. “Then, I felt like, ‘Oh, I look too young all the time. I should achieve that look more. I should try that.’ It just made me question my beauty for what it was.”
Scroll down for celebrities who have regretted their child stardom days.
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7