Courtesy of @demilovato/Instagram

Opening up in a ~big~ way! Demi Lovato revealed she never had “boobs” until she overcame her struggle with an eating disorder on Friday, October 9.

“Fun fact: I never had boobs until I started eating what I wanted. My whole life, I hated my small tittaayyys [sic] and then when I finally let go of my eating issues, I GOT THE BOOBS I WANTED!!!” the 28-year-old gushed on Instagram alongside two mirror selfies. “This is no push-up bra or boob-job, y’all!!! IT’S ALL ME!”

Courtesy of @demilovato/Instagram

However, the “Sober” singer made it a point to mention how she doesn’t expect her breasts to stay the way she likes them. “And you know what, they’re gonna change too!!! AND I’LL BE OKAY WITH THAT AS WELL!!” she explained. “But let this be a lesson, y’all … our bodies will do what they are SUPPOSED to when we let go of trying to control what it does for us. Oh, the irony.”

In conclusion, she posed a question to her fans and followers, “Did you have a similar experience when making peace with your eating issues?? I’d love to hear!!!”

It’s great to see the New Mexico native stepping in as a body-positive advocate once again. Demi has been vocal about her struggles with mental health, eating disorders and body dysmorphia for many years. She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2011 after doing a stint in rehab to address depression and her eating disorder, which had been affecting her since the start of Disney‘s Sonny With a Chance. Demi starred in the series, which began in 2009.

In March, the actress spoke with fellow Disney alum Miley Cyrus about body image issues and how the ladies have dealt with them in the public eye via Instagram Live. “I think it’s so important for anybody that has dealt with body image … it’s so important not to get consumed with negative self-talk,” Demi told the “Wrecking Ball” singer at the time. “It’s OK to be gentle with yourself and to take care of yourself.”

When it comes to feeling good in your skin, Demi has excellent advice.