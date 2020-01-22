Since coming on the scene, Lizzo has become an inspiration to men and women all over the world. Her confidence — ahem, she’s 100 percent that bitch — is palpable in everything she does. That said, it took the “Truth Hurts” singer, 31, many years to reach a place of positivity and self-love.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, Lizzo reflected on how her music helped her cope with low-self esteem. “I wrote ‘My Skin’ when I was 26, so at that point, I had already gotten to a place where I’m confronting myself and I’m happy with it,” the Detroit native expressed, referring to her 2015 hit off the album Big Grrrl Small World.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The ballad opens with a monologue from Lizzo: “Learning to love yourself and learning to love your body is a whole journey that I feel like every person, but more specifically, women, have to go through. So, I feel like doing this is a good way to kinda break through and kinda seal the last chapter of the ‘learning to love’ and just loving.”

Since then, the Grammy nominee unapologetically embraces the skin she’s in — and encourages others to do the same! “I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved,” she told the publication. “The body positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”

Courtesy of Instagram/Lizzo

In a September 2019 interview with Elle, Lizzo went into further detail on why self-love is so important. “I take self-love very seriously. I take it seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself. I didn’t love who I was. The reason I didn’t love who I was is because I was told I wasn’t lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television … by lack of representation,” she expressed.

“My self-hatred got so bad that I was fantasizing about being other people,” Lizzo added. “But you can’t live your life trying to be somebody else. What’s the point?”

In conclusion: The next time you’re feeling down, just ask yourself, “What would Lizzo do?”