Parents to be? Justin Bieber revealed he wants to “start trying” for baby No. 1 with wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) as early as this year during Justin Bieber: Our World.

“My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first, and hopefully, we squish out a nugget,” the “Peaches” singer, 27, said during the documentary, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 8.

“Uh, in 2021?” the model, 24, hilariously interjected to which Justin questioned, “The end of 2021, we start trying?”

When Hailey said she wanted to wait and “see,” the “Yummy” singer assured, “It’s up to you, babe.” The two wed in September 2018.

Throughout the film, the “Love Yourself” artist gushed about his life with Hailey and noted that his “home life” is “taken care of” at the moment.

“I just feel like I can do anything when it comes to my job,” explained the “Stuck With U” artist. “I think I prioritize my relationships and my family and my wife to the point where now I can go and do all the things I want to do because I feel so safe with my inner circle.”

It doesn’t come as a huge surprise that Justin feels like he’s in a great spot to expand his brood with Hailey considering he feels so settled in his personal life.

“Now that I have a partner to be able to spend my life with, it’s been really good for my mental health. It’s been really good for my heart, my spirit,” the “Sorry” singer said. “We could be traveling all across the world, and if I’m with her, then I feel like I’m home.”

Fans have been on baby watch with the Biebers for a while. The pair sparked pregnancy rumors after Justin posed with his hand on Hailey’s stomach while they attended the 2021 Met Gala red carpet in September.

The couple did not respond to speculation, and Hailey and Justin’s teams did not respond to Life & Style’s request for comment at the time.

Either way, Hailey and Justin looked like a vision together. The New York native wore a plunging, slim black Saint Laurent dress paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, while her hubby rocked for a La Maison Drew black suit with wide legs and a white undershirt.