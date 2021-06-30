Relationship goals! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and husband Justin Bieber went on the most magical trip to Greece.

“Quick photo dump of this beautiful past week,” the model, 24, captioned a Tuesday, June 29, Instagram post featuring several pictures from the pair’s getaway. Hailey also took to her Instagram Story to share more, including a snapshot of the landscape she described as “dreamy.”

Naturally, Hailey’s famous friends couldn’t help but gush over her trip. Kylie Jenner commented a heart-eyed emoji, while Addison Rae wrote, “I’m dying for these.”

For Justin’s part, the pop star, 27, also shared plenty of photos from Greece. “Thank you for being the squishiest, most lovable human on the face of the Earth,” he captioned a gorgeous selfie with Hailey.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in September 2018, are clearly enjoying their globetrotting. However, Hailey and Justin do have plans to settle down and have children someday. “They talk about where they want to raise a family, though they are telling friends that they’re not ready yet,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“They’re starting to think about where they want to live full-time — thinking maybe the east coast closer to her family, actually which is also closer to some of his family in Toronto,” the insider added.

Justin and Hailey have grown so much as a couple, especially during lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic. “If anyone doubted Justin and Hailey’s relationship, seeing them thrive during quarantine should finally put those naysayers to rest. They have spent literally 200 days together,” a separate source revealed to In Touch in October 2020.

“They’ve been cooking, ordering in, and wearing sweatpants pretty much 24/7,” the insider noted. “They also spent time with family and went on a road trip, but for the most part they’re laying low. They both really rely on their faith in times of trouble, and a pandemic obviously has caused them to re-evaluate what’s important to them and for them, family and their marriage is always at the top of the list. They really feel so lucky to have each other through these times.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from Hailey and Justin Bieber’s vacation to Greece.