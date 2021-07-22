Proving a point? Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) was spotted rocking a tiny crop after shutting down pregnancy rumors earlier this week.

The model, 24, wore a plain white tee with her abs on full display while accompanying husband Justin Bieber on date night. The A-list lovebirds grabbed sushi in West Hollywood on Tuesday, July 21. Fun fact: Pregnant women are advised to avoid eating raw fish, according to multiple outlets. Perhaps Hailey’s choice of restaurant wasn’t a coincidence either!

In fairness, it was Justin, 27, who originally fanned the pregnancy flames. “Mom and dad,” the “Peaches” artist captioned a sweet photo of the pair via Instagram on Monday, July 19. Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to start, er, freaking out. “WAIT WHAT,” one user commented. “Baby on the way?” another added. “HELLO, THE CAPTION,” a third person chimed in.

Thankfully, Hailey decided to jump in to set the record straight. “I think you should maybe change this caption to ‘dog mom and dad’ before anyone gets it twisted,” the Arizona native wrote, along with a laughing emoji.

Since tying the knot at a NYC courthouse in September 2018, Hailey and Justin have sparked pregnancy speculation on a number of occasions. However, she’s made it clear that she and the “Sorry” singer aren’t in a rush to grow their family. “Justin and I are really similar in a lot of ways. We always had very similar ideas of what we want when we got older, like, in life,” Hailey told Ashley Graham during a November 2020 episode of her “Pretty Big Deal” podcast.

“I remember me being, like, 19 and him being, like, 21/22 and us talking about the future and him being like, ‘I always knew I wanted to be married young,’ and I was like, ‘Me too!’ and he said, ‘I always wanted to have kids young,’ and I was like, ‘Me too!'” she recalled. “We always talked about it for so long, and we ended up together and married, and the longer we’re married, the longer I want to wait to have a kid. I think people were expecting we were gonna have kids pretty fast.”

