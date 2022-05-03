Never say never! Justin Bieber has amassed an exceptionally large net worth from his music career. It’s no surprise though — the pop icon’s debut single, “Baby”, became one of the highest certified singles of all time in the US after its release in 2009. Keep scrolling to see everything we know about how Justin Bieber makes his money!

What is Justin Bieber’s Net Worth?

Justin’s net worth is $285 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Canadian singer was discovered on YouTube in 2007 by Scooter Braun. Since then, Justin has sold over 150 million records worldwide. Additionally, Justin is one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world, with his net worth making him one of the wealthiest musicians in the world according to Yahoo.

Music Career

After his debut album, My World, hit stores in November 2009, Justin followed up in 2011 with the album Never Say Never – The Remixes. That June, he was second on the Forbes list of Best-Paid Celebrities under 30, having made $53 million in a single year.

Justin’s Christmas album Under the Mistletoe came out in November 2011 and was met with major success, achieving double platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America for reaching over two million sales in the U.S. It went on to become the first Christmas album by a male artist to debut at No.1, making Justin the first solo artist to have three chart-topping albums before the age of 18.

He went on to release 2012’s Believe and 2015’s Purpose. Additionally, Justin won a Grammy for his February 2015 song, “Where Are Ü Now,” for Best Dance Recording. With all of these accolades, it’s clear that Justin’s successful music career contributes to his massive net worth.

Movie Earnings

Amid his rapid rise to fame, a 3D part-biopic, part-concert film about Justin’s life and tour, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, hit theaters in February 2011. The film, directed by Jon M. Chu, earned an estimated gross of $12.4 million on its opening day from 3,105 theaters, and grossed a total of over $98 million worldwide, topping the box office, according to The Numbers. A follow-up to Justin’s first film was released in December 2013, titled Justin Bieber’s Believe, which was also directed by Jon​. The sequel brought in $32.2 million.

Love Life

Between breakups with his former on-and-off girlfriend, Selena Gomez, Justin dated model Hailey Baldwin. The pairgot engaged in July 2018 and wed on September 30, 2019. Hailey is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin who is brother to Alec Baldwin.

Business Ventures

In addition to his music and movie ventures, Justin has also brought in earnings from a number of business ventures and endorsements. He was worked with companies including Proactive, Walmart, Adidas and Calvin Klein. He also has released several fragrances, including Someday (2011), Girlfriend (2012) and Justin Bieber Collector’s Edition (2014).

How Has Justin’s Net Worth Changed?

In February 2010, Celebrity Net Worth estimated Justin’s total earnings to be $500 thousand. This was prior to the success of his hit song “Baby”, which essentially brought the then- teenager to household name status overnight. By the end of 2010, Justin’s net worth totaled more than $5 million. His net worth started to grow ferociously between 2010 and 2011. By 2012, his net worth had been updated to $40 million. After that, Justin brought in $50-70 million every year from music sales, merchandise, product endorsements, touring and various other business ventures, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In July 2014, Justin’s net worth officially tipped over $200 million.