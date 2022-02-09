She’s ~transformed~! Megan Fox has changed a lot since she first stepped into the spotlight. While the Transformers star has denied getting plastic surgery in the past, her before and after photos show she’s changed quite a lot in appearance over the years.

In 2010, Allure magazine asked the mother-of-three about her rumored lip injections, which she denied … sort of. “I will say for people who question the authenticity of my lips, you can clearly see that my lips are my lips,” she replied. The Jonah Hex actress, who is now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, has also claimed she’s never gotten Botox, cheek augmentations or any other kind of surgical facial enhancements.

However, when it comes to plastic surgery in general, the actress isn’t against it. “I would encourage anyone [who wants plastic surgery] to first speak with a therapist, to try and figure out where this want comes from,” she said. “Because a lot of times it’s not related to your teeth or your nose or your chin — the surgery is not going to alleviate that insecurity for you. If, then, you feel, ‘This is something that I want to do,’ then do it. It’s amazing that we have the technology to do the stuff that we do.”

Megan, who rose to stardom in 2004 after landing a role in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, has been vocal in the past about her body image issues. “I’m really insecure about everything,” Megan told Rolling Stone in 2009. “I see what I look like, but there are things that I like and things that I dislike. My hair is good. The color of my eyes is good, obviously. I’m too short. But overall, I’m not super excited about the whole thing. I never think I’m worthy of anything … I have a sick feeling of being mocked all the time. I have a lot of self-loathing.”

After Jennifer’s Body hit theaters that same year, Megan experienced a “genuine psychological breakdown” after being hypersexualized. However, it wasn’t until she began having kids with ex Brian Austin Green that she began feeling better about herself.

“I think it took getting pregnant ― that was the first real breakthrough where my consciousness shifted and my mind opened up and I was able to see from a bird’s-eye view and breath and take it in,” she revealed to Entertainment Tonight in 2019. “And then another kid, and then another kid and with every kid, I feel like that’s always been the doorway into a better version of myself.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Megan Fox’s transformation over the years.