Lovebirds in the city! Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend, Cole Tucker, looked incredible while attending the premiere of Tick, Tick… Boom! in New York City on Monday, November 15.

The High School Musical alum, 32, went braless in a low-cut black dress, while the MLB star, 25, wore an all-black suit with a long suit jacket. To complete Vanessa’s glamorous outfit, the Salinas, California, native, who plays Karessa Johnson in the musical drama, wore a diamond necklace, earrings and ring.

The couple, who went public with their romance in February, held hands while arriving at the event before sweetly posing together on the red carpet.

Vanessa and Cole are “going strong,” a source told Us Weekly in October. Despite their busy schedules, they’re “very much still part of each other’s lives,” the insider added.

Vanessa and Cole “try to plan fun dates when their schedules allow, but when they’re not together, they certainly FaceTime and talk all the time,” assured the source. “They really make a cute couple.”

As for going the distance? Vanessa and Cole’s friends “can see them dating long-term and becoming serious with how things are going now,” the insider said.

Prior to settling down with Cole, Vanessa dated fellow actor Austin Butler for nearly nine years before calling it quits in January 2020.

Later, in April 2021, the former Disney Channel star opened up about moving on with the professional athlete. “He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am,” Vanessa gushed to Entertainment Tonight.

“I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life,” she explained. “I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”

For Cole’s part, he swooned over Vanessa during a Spring Training interview. “I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome, I love her,” the Phoenix, Arizona, native said at the time. “She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her.”

