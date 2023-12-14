Eagle-eyed fans were buzzing when Vanessa Hudgens was spotted dressed in white during a trip to Mexico with friends, family and fiancé Cole Tucker. Then a glimmering gold band on the former Colorado Rockies player’s finger clinched it: The High School Musical alum is a married woman! “Vanessa loves Mexico, she loves the climate, the people, the food, and it seemed the perfect place for a wedding,” an insider tells Life & Style exclusively of the beachy vows in Tulum. “It was picture-perfect and intimate.”

After tying the knot, the 35-year-old donned a white one-piece to enjoy the sun and sand with her groom, 27, and their guests. “They had a blast,” says the insider.

The pair, dating since 2021, announced their engagement in February. “We had definitely talked about it,” Vanessa said of marriage, adding that she was still surprised when Cole popped the question. “I was bawling my eyes out!” Friends say they’ve never seen her happier. “She got herself a winner in Cole,” says the source. “He makes her feel so special.”