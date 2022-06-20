Our tatted king! Chris Evans is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life, that’s why the discovery of his hidden chest tattoos was such a big deal. Fans were quick to notice that the Captain America alum had some giant ink designs on his chest in October 2020 when Chris shared a now-viral Instagram Stories post of himself backflipping into his pool.

The Lightyear star was shirtless in the clip, and his tattoo-covered chest was on full display. “Last swim before the pool hibernates … (It was freezing),” Chris captioned the short video. “I wonder what it’s like to be tan.”

Keep reading for everything to know about Chris’ tattoos.

How Many Tattoos Does Chris Evans Have?

The short answer is a lot of them! The actor used to put his ink designs on full display, as seen in some past headshots he’s shared over the years. However, Chris has since made the decision to remove some older ones and keep the newer ones hidden.

“I really like tattoos, but the problem is when you wear a short-sleeve shirt in a movie. That’s an extra hour in the makeup chair. It’s not worth it,” he explained to The Hot Hits in June 2014. “I’m all for tattoos, but just somewhere they can be hidden.”

What Tattoos Does Chris Evans Have and What Do They Mean?

Perhaps the most visible ones — that are generally seen peeking out of his shirts during red carpet appearances — are the eagle and Eckhart Tolle quote on his chest. His New York City tattoo artist, Josh Lord, seemingly referenced the eagle during a January 2019 interview with Revolver.

“He actually has continued to come back for more tattoos,” the artist said, after Chris and the original Avengers came in for their matching tattoo. “We are now going to start on a whole big new chest piece for him, which I probably should wait for him to reveal the details, but I’m very excited. He’s got a really cool idea that I can’t wait to do.”

As for the quote, Chris explained in August 2013 that it’s from a book titled Stillness Speaks, and reads, “When you lose touch with inner stillness, you lose touch with yourself. When you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world.”

The rest, the Gifted actor has explained, are rooted in family. His Taurus tattoo on his arm is dedicated to his mom, while the word “DODGER” over his heart is an homage to Chris’ rescue dog. He also has a tribute to his late friend Matt Bardsley, who died in 2003. Fans spotted this one during a shirtless scene in Chris’ 2011 movie Puncture. The word “loyalty” on his bicep was also visible. It’s also been reported that the actor has his siblings’ initials — “SCS” — inked on his leg.

As for the rest, maybe one day Chris will spill the tattoo tea.