A surprise appearance from Chris Evans sparked some conversation between fans online following a rare appearance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, June 5.

The Captain America star, 40, isn’t known for walking the red carpet, so when he arrived at the star-studded ceremony, fans were shook. Chris bypassed the main red carpet before posing for some pictures inside the event. He opted for black dress pants, a white T-shirt, red varsity jacket and NASA baseball cap. The Massachusetts native accessorized the casual look with a simple silver necklace and watch. During the MTV Awards, Chris presented the award for Best Movie, which went to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“I’m sorry but why is Chris Evans dressed like a f–kboy?” one internet user commented on a Reel video of the actor making his entrance to present the award. Another Instagram commenter wrote, “He looks so good but I want him to let the hat go [for real].”

Chris, for his part, addressed the hat on his Instagram Stories. “Thanks for letting me wear my hat,” he captioned a photo from the event, tagging his stylist.

Upon seeing photos from the awards show, one fan said he looked like “somebody’s cool uncle. Another person claimed, “He does not wanna be there,” alongside a skull emoji.

“Wtf is chris evans wearing? Those are dress pants,” one Twitter user wrote alongside a photo of him on the stage. A second person added that he looked like an “Eminem variant” in the look.

Despite the jokes about his outfit and the brevity of his appearance at the show, some fans still thirsted over the former Marvel star.

“Chris Evans decided to show up at the last moment wearing a NASA hat, got the loudest cheers, stole the show and left the venue directly after presenting,” one fan on Twitter wrote. “King s–t if you ask me.”

Another fan added, “Chris Evans could truly do the bare minimum and I’d still eat it up.”

His MTV Movie & TV Awards appearance comes ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of his upcoming Netflix movie The Gray Man. Set to stream on July 22, it’s safe to say that fans will be seeing a lot of Chris in the near future. Scroll through our gallery for more from his rare red carpet appearance.