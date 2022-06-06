The Host With the Most! See Photos of Vanessa Hudgens Slaying at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Queen of everything! Vanessa Hudgens hosted the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and slayed the entire night, of course. From her showbiz professionalism to her iconic fashion, the High School Musical alum made sure it was a night to remember!

Vanessa’s hosting announcement was just as iconic as she is in a video shared via MTV Movie & TV Awards’ Twitter account on May 23.

“I’m back,” she gleefully sang in the clip. “Hi! It’s your girl, Vanessa Hudgens, and I’m hosting the this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. Make sure you tune in live Sunday, June 5, on MTV. Trust me, you don’t wanna miss this.”

Just three days before the Santa Monica, California-based evening, the “Sneaker Night” singer gave a sneak peek into her “hosting duties” in an Instagram carousel post.

“Press day for [the] @mtv Movie & TV Awards,” she captioned the post, which featured images of her rocking a unique black, rainbow-spotted minidress.

This wasn’t the first time that the Tick, Tick … Boom actress has hosted MTV’s biggest night. She skillfully led the 2020 event with a few interesting risks — one of which was having fake blood dropped on her while introducing the “Queen of Scream” Jamie Lee Curtis.

Aside from MTV, Vanessa also hosted the March 2022 Academy Awards red carpet show, interviewing various celebrities and a few former costars, including Andrew Garfield. After the two reunited on-camera, the Amazing Spider-Man star expressed how “excited” he was for his pal leading the way at the Oscars pre-show.

Not even two months later, Vanessa hosted the May 2022 Met Gala red carpet livestream, looking fabulous as ever in a black, sheer dress.

“And that’s it. The last of my Met Gala pics,” the Grease: Live star captioned an Instagram carousel at the time. “What a dream it was. I was so obsessed with this dress (still am) for so many reasons. A) It was designed by a friend @jeremyscott who knows the real me. B) The silhouette is actually historically correct for the gilded age theme. C) I got to be the glamorous witch that I am and D) The puff sleeve pays homage to my Filipino heritage. Truly a magical one. Shout out to my amazing co-hosts @hamishbowles and @lala & Thank you @voguemagazine @sergiokletnoy and Anna Wintour for everything.”

It looks like Vanessa can host any famous show effortlessly.

Scroll down to see photos of Vanessa at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards!