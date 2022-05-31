He’s Got the Looks! See Miles Teller’s Transformation Over the Years: Photos Then and Now

What a hunk! Miles Teller debuted his acting career nearly a decade ago and has become one the most-watched actors today.

He busted out his dance moves when he starred in the 2011 remake of Footloose where he played outsider — and fan-favorite — Willard Hewitt. You know, when we all fell for him during the “Let’s Hear It For the Boys” dance scene. While he wasn’t the “it” man in the film, he quickly became teen girls’ Hollywood crush. His humor not only made the ladies swoon but also led him to the top of casting lists.

In 2014, Miles starred in the romantic comedy The Awkward Moment alongside Zac Efron and Michael B. Jordan. The film revolves around three friends who struggle with relationships with women, especially DTR … defining the relationship.

While he was landing big roles in Blockbuster films, he landed the woman of his dreams, too. Miles met his wife, Keleigh Sperry in 2013 and knew she was “The One” after their first date that May.

After nearly four years of dating, the War Dogs actor popped the big question to the model during a safari ride in South Africa. He tapped into his creative side and even had the tour guide in on the big moment. “I said, ‘OK, wherever we’re going to be at, tie a rose to a tree and then put this note [with their anniversary date and the proposal date] on there,” he explained during an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October 2017.

“So, we had our coffee break, and she sees the flower [and] she thought someone had died. She thought it was, like, an in-memoriam kind of thing, and I’m just, like, staring.”

The pair tied the knot during a Hawaiian destination wedding in September 2019. Miles and the California native said “I do” at the Ritz Carlton Kapalua Hotel in Maui.

Clearly, they are couple goals and even starred in Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” music video in November 2021.

Recently, Miles landed a role in the 2022 Tom Cruise movie Top Gun: Maverick and celebrated the debut of the film at the 2022 Cannes Film festival, alongside his wife. The cast went through a training course to prepare for the G-force of the aircrafts, which ultimately saved his life.

“I definitely had a moment where I thought I was going to die,” he revealed to LADBible while discussing a scene where his jet spun out of control.

Keep scrolling to see Miles Teller’s transformation over the years!