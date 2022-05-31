Raking it in! Hunger Games actress Rachel Zegler’s impressive net worth proves her star is on the rise. How has she made her millions? Keep reading to learn more!

What is Rachel Zegler’s net worth?

The New Jersey native’s net worth is estimated to be about $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She’s only been acting professionally for a few years but already landed several roles in huge Hollywood films.

DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

What movies is Rachel Zegler in?

The brunette beauty’s breakout role was in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, where she portrayed Maria Vasquez. In January 2022, she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical, making her the youngest recipient of the award when she was just 20 years of age.

Fans can also see Rachel in the upcoming DC comics superhero film Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The sequel stars Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and more. In addition, Rachel landed the role of Snow White in Disney’s live-action adaptation, in which Gal Gadot will appear as the Evil Queen.

Even more recently, it was announced that Rachel will play Lucy Gray Baird, the lead female role in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

How did Rachel Zegler get famous?

Rachel first got her name out there by launching a YouTube channel in 2015, where she posted lifestyle videos and sang covers of popular songs. However, her whole world changed in early 2018 when she responded to an open casting call on Twitter for West Side Story. The actress, who was just 16 at the time, sent in videos of herself singing “Tonight” and “I Feel Pretty,” and she beat out a pool of 30,000 other applicants for the starring role alongside Ansel Elgort.

Considering she’s skyrocketed to fame in just a few short years, Rachel has already learned a lot about life in the spotlight. When asked what she would tell her teenage self, Rachel said, “I would just warn her before she pressed ‘record.’”

“I don’t think it would have changed my mind,” she explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “But I would’ve just said, ‘Hey, you know how you really like this quiet life? Just remember that. And take it in while you can.’”