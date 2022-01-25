Harry Styles already made millions as a teen and young man through his years in the British boy band One Direction. But his stratospheric career as a solo artist has added many more dollars in the bank for the singer, who is worth approximately $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His humble beginnings came when in 2010, Harry auditioned for the British talent competition The X Factor. He wasn’t deemed worthy of continuing as a solo singer but was put together with Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson to form the boy band One Direction.

While 1-D, as their fans coined them, didn’t go on to win The X Factor, they became a sensation among young girls and women. The catchy pop tunes from their 2011 debut album, Up All Night, made the boy band a success on both sides of the Atlantic, thanks to hit singles such as “What Makes You Beautiful” and “One Thing.”

By 2015, the band’s five members were worth a combined $130 million, according to Forbes. Harry was only 22 years old at the time. A year later when the group went on a hiatus, Harry signed with Columbia Records to pursue a solo career. He also hired his own high-powered management team and began registering songs he’d written with the American Society of Composer, Authors and Publishers. Owning the publishing rights to original songs is where artists can really make bank.

Harry’s self-titled debut studio album dropped in May 2017, featuring the lead single “Sign of the Times.” He embarked on a successful North American tour that grossed nearly $100 million in ticket sales. But it was Harry’s second album and tour that took him to the next level of success.

He released Fine Line in 2019, which spawned his first U.S. Billboard No. 1 single, “Watermelon Sugar,” as well as other radio-friendly hits such as “Adore You,” “Golden” and “Falling.” Harry took home his first Grammy Award in 2021 with “Watermelon Sugar” earning him the trophy for Best Pop Solo Performance.

It was Harry’s Love on Tour 2021 tour that really raked in the bucks. Even though he played 42 dates across the U.S., about half the number of his first tour due to COVID-19 restrictions, the tour took in $95 million. Promoter Live Nation said the show sold 720,000 tickets and broke venue attendance records in several states including Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Harry also sold out five nights at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

So far, 2022 looks to be just as massive for Harry, as he’s secured a headlining spot at the Coachella Music Festival in April. After that, he starts the European leg of Love on Tour in June, then begins his South American leg in November. After another year’s worth of sold-out tour dates, he’ll likely be worth much more than $80 million by the time 2023 rolls around.