Oscars 2022 Vanity Fair Afterparty Best and Worst Dressed Celebs: See Who Stunned or Flopped

It was the night to remember at the Oscars 2022 Vanity Fair afterparty, as celebrities far and wide arrived in some of their best and most beautiful apparel. But, as with every awards show, a few other stars rolled up looking quite overwhelming — and not in a good way.

The Sunday, March 27, ceremony was the Academy Awards’ first high-profile event since the COVID-19 pandemic jabbed Hollywood in 2020. And because of ongoing pandemic concerns, the event was pushed back by one month, since it’s normally scheduled to take place in February.

The event was held at its traditional home, the Dolby Theater, in Los Angeles, and countless names walked the red carpet looking undeniably stunning, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Penelope Cruz and lastly, but certainly not least, Rachel Zegler.

As the leading lady of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, fans were shocked when Rachel, publicly revealed she had not been formally invited to the glamorous evening. However, the Academy came through with an invitation for her to be a presenter.

Many eyes were also on Kristen because this was the Twilight alum’s first Oscar nomination for her 2021 psychological drama Spencer. While promoting her movie, the Seberg star dazzled crowds with elegant gowns. So, her appearance at the Academy Awards will add to the list of her most exquisite fashion moments, ranging from sheer, sexy looks to classy ensembles.

Several powerful women attended the event as presenters, and fans are naturally curious what their favorite A-listers wore, such as Halle Berry, Mila Kunis and Zoë Kravitz. Although Zoë’s recent blockbuster, Batman, wasn’t deemed Oscar-worthy, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet’s daughter is always revving everyone up with her stylish looks. And as for her stepdad, Jason Momoa, the Aquaman star is a fashion icon himself, having had the chance to work as a presenter for the ceremony as well.

Aside from the best-dressed beauties from the afterparty, a few showed up looking quite questionable. A few of them even gave viewers nostalgia when thinking back to some of Lady Gaga’s craziest outfits from different awards shows. Who could ever forget about her meat dress at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

However, this is part of the House of Gucci actress’ image, as she is never afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to fashion. And after winning her first Oscar in in 2019 for Best Original Song for A Star Is Born, the “Love Game” artist continues to up the ante in her style game, wowing audiences with her graceful ball gowns.

Despite those who made the worst-dressed list this year, celebrities will have the chance to redeem themselves in six weeks at the May 2, 2022, Met Gala, where clothes take on a whole new realm of uniqueness.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the best and worst dressed from the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party.