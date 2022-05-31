Gina Rodriguez Is a Bombshell in a Bikini! See Photos of the Actress’ Best Swimsuit Moments

Self-love! Gina Rodriguez LoCicero’s career has skyrocketed after her debut role in the telenovela-style series Jane the Virgin. After receiving more attention under the spotlight, the actress has used her platform to bring attention to unrealistic body standards in Hollywood and help others feel confident in the skin they’re in​​​.

The I Want You Back star landed the April 2016 cover of Women’s Health Magazine, which was a personal highlight for her. She posted the photo on her Instagram account, revealing that she was honored to be a curvy woman of color in the publication.

“My curves are healthy and strong and I work hard to feel good in my skin,” her April 2016 Instagram caption read. “This cover was a triumph for me and I hope women out there, of all body types and cultures know when I stand on that cover, I do not stand there alone, I stand there with each and every one of you.”

After shooting the pilot for Jane the Virgin, Gina lost 15 pounds after catching the flu while vacationing in Puerto Rico. The Miss Bala actress revealed that the head of the network sat her down to discuss the weight loss and reassured her that they did not want her to feel pressured to make drastic health changes for the role.

“What a beautiful world to live in where they loved me for who I was,” she told SELF in 2016. “And you do your best art when you are [in that environment].”

Gina was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s when she was 19, which is an autoimmune thyroid disease that creates an imbalance with weight gain and causes fatigue. The Golden Globe award winner has to steer clear of certain foods — like soy and gluten — to prevent the disease from affecting her health. She also actively engages in workouts like kickboxing and Muay Thai, a martial art that her husband, Joe LoCicero, holds a professional title.

The pair met on the set of Jane the Virgin where he played a stripper during a 2016 episode. A year later, the couple went public with their relationship before tying the knot in May 2019.

Earlier that year, when the two were just engaged, the Awake actress gushed about how supportive her then-fiancée was. “Dating Joe was a new experience for me because I put myself first,” she told Cosmopolitan in January 2019.

“For so long, I put every man in front of me. As a successful woman, it is so hard because of our cultural norms that, like, the man has to be the breadwinner!” she continued. “ It was so difficult for me to find a man who didn’t want me to dim my light for his ego.”

OK, OK, enough of how Gina maintains her perfect figure … keep scrolling to see her hottest swimsuit moments!